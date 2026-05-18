The Indiana Economic Development Corporation Board of Directors has approved $228,400 of blight redevelopment project funding for the Guesthouse Motel & Coin Laundry in Pike County.

In recent times this motel property has sat vacant and deteriorated for over 15 years. B3Bakery LLC has now committed to redevelop the Guesthouse Motel with 20 motel units available and a laundromat by the end of 2026, with a total investment for the project of $1,142,000.

Indiana’s LEI Blight Program funding will be used for motel renovations including roof, windows, siding, utility improvements, and renovation materials.

Several Pike County EDC board members have expressed they are excited to see the investment in this redevelopment project. They stated the motel and laundromat have been needed in the community for many years, and they are thrilled to see this anchor business being revived and reopened in their community and region.

The Guesthouse Motel & Coin Laundry plan to open their doors before the end of the year.