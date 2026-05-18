The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) recently announced the availability of grant funding for recycling and household hazardous waste (HHW) collection and disposal from the agency’s Community Recycling Grant Program (CRGP).

Indiana counties, municipalities, solid waste management districts, universities, schools, and nonprofit organizations are eligible to submit a CRGP application requesting $1,000–$100,000 in funding.

Eligible projects should focus on education and promotion of recycling, processing of recyclable materials, waste reduction, HHW, or organics management.

Applications are now being accepted from May 18th through June 26th, 2026, and final funding determinations will be made in late December 2026. Potential applicants can call 800-451-6027 or email crgp@idem.IN.gov for assistance. Additional details are available at on.IN.gov/crgp.

The IDEM notes additional grant opportunities of $50,000 to $500,000 will be available later this summer. Indiana businesses, local governments, solid waste management districts, higher education institutions, and nonprofit organizations may qualify for Recycling Market Development Program grants ranging from $50,000 to $500,000. Those interested should check back at on.IN.gov/rmdp-home for fiscal year 2027 eligibility requirements and project guidelines, with information being updated closer to June.

The Community Recycling Grant Program is funded through IDEM’s Solid Waste Management Fund. Grant funding is intended to create successful, cost-effective and sustainable programs. Applicants must demonstrate a direct or indirect increase in waste diversion because of the project.