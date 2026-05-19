The Ferdinand Heimatfest sponsored by Best Home Furnishings is now accepting registrations for the 24th Annual 5K Run/Walk and Kid’s Fun Run.

The race will take place Saturday, June 20, 2026, beginning at 8 a.m. EDT. Registration and sign-in will be held at the Forest Park Junior High School gym. The Kid’s Fun Run will take place on the Forest Park High School track immediately following the 5K.

The Kid’s Fun Run is open to children ages 12 and under. The 3.1-mile course will feature several local landmarks, including Forest Park High School, The Monastery and Old Town Lake.

The cost for the 5K Run/Walk is $20 per person before June 12 and $25 on or after June 12. The Kid’s Fun Run costs $10 with a participant T-shirt or is free without a shirt.

Awards will be presented in each age group. Prize money and plaques will be awarded to the overall male and female winners. All Kid’s Fun Run participants will receive free ribbons.

Entry forms can be downloaded from the Ferdinand Heimatfest Facebook page or from Ferdinand Heimatfest. Forms and entry fees may be mailed to Karl Hinson, 8765 S. Club Road, Ferdinand, IN 47532, or brought to the race on the day of the event.

For more information, contact Karl Hinson at 812-630-3415 or Rachel Hinson at 812-661-0063.