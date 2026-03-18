Bernice C. Humbert, age 97, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away surrounded by family at 7:20 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17, 2026, at Brookside Village in Jasper, Indiana.

Bernice was born in Schellville, Indiana, on June 24, 1928, to Herb and Rose (Reckelhoff) Stemle. She married Lawrence H. Humbert on May 8, 1948, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana. He preceded her in death on September 23, 2009.

She retired from Jasper Seating Company, where she had worked for 35 years.

She was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, the Ladies Sodality of Holy Family, Jasper K of C, American Legion Post #147 Auxiliary, and the V.F.W. Post #673 Auxiliary.

Bernice loved flowers; she enjoyed travelling and had visited all 50 states and five countries.

Surviving is one son, Glenn (Cheryl) Humbert, Jasper, IN, nine grandchildren, and 12 great grandchildren.

Preceding her in death besides her husband are two sons, Marvin and Kenneth Humbert, one sister, Loretta Hasenour and one brother, Tony Stemle.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Bernice C. Humbert will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, March 20, 2026, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper.

A visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. until the 2:00 p.m. Mass time at the church on Friday.

Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church or to a favorite charity.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.