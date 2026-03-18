Dubois County Community Foundation is pleased to release its 2025 Annual Report.

This year’s report comes as the Community Foundation celebrates its 30th anniversary, marking three decades of strengthening our county through impactful philanthropy.

Highlights of the Community Foundation’s 2025 financial summary include:

$7.3 million in grants awarded to support local organizations and initiatives

$12.1 million in contributions from local donors

13.96% investment returns, increasing total assets to $105 million

The report also features new endowments, recent grants, and stories that demonstrate how donors are creating meaningful impact across our community.

To view the 2025 Annual Report, please click here.