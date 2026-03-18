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Dubois County Community Foundation Releases 2025 Annual Report Hoosier Uplands Head Start Accepting Applications for 2026–2027 School Year Community Invited to Pancake Breakfast at Dubois County Museum GJCS Recognizes Bus Drivers for Years of Service Spencer County Visitors Bureau Offering Up to $25K in Tourism Grants for 2026

Hoosier Uplands Head Start is now accepting applications for the 2026–2027 school year, offering free preschool opportunities for eligible families across the region.

Officials say families interested in enrolling children in the Head Start program are encouraged to contact their local center to schedule an appointment and complete the application process. A Family Case Manager will be available to assist with enrollment and answer questions.

In addition to the preschool program, Hoosier Uplands also continues to accept applications year-round for its Early Head Start program, which serves younger children and families.

Local assistance is available for families in the Martin County and Loogootee area, with support offered to help guide applicants through the process.

The program serves multiple counties in southern Indiana and aims to provide early childhood education and family support services to those who qualify. For more information, visit hoosieruplands.org

On By Joey Rehl

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