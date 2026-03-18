Hoosier Uplands Head Start is now accepting applications for the 2026–2027 school year, offering free preschool opportunities for eligible families across the region.

Officials say families interested in enrolling children in the Head Start program are encouraged to contact their local center to schedule an appointment and complete the application process. A Family Case Manager will be available to assist with enrollment and answer questions.

In addition to the preschool program, Hoosier Uplands also continues to accept applications year-round for its Early Head Start program, which serves younger children and families.

Local assistance is available for families in the Martin County and Loogootee area, with support offered to help guide applicants through the process.

The program serves multiple counties in southern Indiana and aims to provide early childhood education and family support services to those who qualify. For more information, visit hoosieruplands.org