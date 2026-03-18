The Dubois County Farm Bureau is inviting the public to a Pancake and Sausage Breakfast on Saturday, March 28, 2026, from 8:00 to 10:00 a.m. at the Dubois County Museum in Jasper.

The breakfast will include pancakes, sausage, and breakfast drinks, with meals priced at $2.00. Organizers say the event is open to everyone, and attendees do not need to be members of the Farm Bureau or the museum to participate.

In addition to the meal, the Farm Bureau will provide educational materials highlighting the role of American farmers and how food reaches the table. Information will be displayed on placemats and signage throughout the event.

Admission to the museum will be free during breakfast hours.