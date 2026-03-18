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Greater Jasper Consolidated Schools is recognizing two of its bus drivers for their years of service transporting students across the district.

The district says Luke Hopf has been driving a bus for 12 years, while Jason Knies has reached the 10 year mark.

Both drivers play a key role in safely getting students to and from school, as well as to field trips and extracurricular activities.

GJCS says bus drivers are an important part of the school system and help support students both in and out of the classroom.

The district is also looking for additional bus drivers.

Anyone interested can contact the central office at 812 482 1801 for more information.

On By Jared Atkins

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