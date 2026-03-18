The Spencer County Visitors Bureau is preparing to invest in local tourism efforts by offering up to $25,000 in grant funding for 2026.

The Tourism Enhancement Grant program is designed to support organizations, businesses, and event organizers with projects that promote visitation across Spencer County.

Eligible uses include special events, marketing initiatives, and other activities aimed at improving the overall visitor experience.

Officials say the program continues to highlight the strong level of creativity among local partners while helping turn new ideas into reality.

The initiative also plays a role in strengthening tourism offerings throughout the county.

Grant guidelines are available online, and applications open Wednesday, March 18, 2026.

Funding will be distributed on a first-come basis, with submissions reviewed by the Visitors Bureau’s board of directors during monthly meetings.

The bureau also encourages applicants to reach out for guidance or to discuss project ideas as part of the process.

In addition to grant opportunities, the organization continues to promote overnight stays and provides resources highlighting local attractions, shopping, and dining options.

More information about tourism in Spencer County is available through the Visitors Bureau.