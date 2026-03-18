The Jasper Chamber of Commerce stopped by TRI-CAP yesterday to recognize the organization as it marks its 60th anniversary in 2026.

Chamber representatives visited with staff to celebrate the milestone and thank the organization for its continued impact across the region.

TRI-CAP is a community action agency that provides a range of services to individuals and families in southwest Indiana, including housing assistance, energy assistance, and programs aimed at helping people achieve long term stability.

The organization serves multiple counties in the region, including Dubois and Warrick counties.

The anniversary celebration will continue throughout the year as TRI-CAP marks six decades of service to the communities it supports.