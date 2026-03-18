The City of Huntingburg is recognizing a decade of service from one of its employees.

Jace Merkel is celebrating 10 years with the city, having served in multiple roles during that time.

He began working with the Water Department and now serves with the Parks Department, contributing to a variety of projects that support the community.

City leaders say Merkel’s work over the years has played a part in maintaining services and improving public spaces for residents.

They also thanked him for his dedication and commitment to the City of Huntingburg as he reaches the milestone.