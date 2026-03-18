A cold case tied to a bank robbery and home invasion in Ferdinand has now been solved more than two decades later.

Indiana State Police say the investigation dates back to September 1, 2000, when an armed suspect robbed Holland National Bank in Ferdinand after first breaking into a nearby home.

During that incident, a mother and child were restrained inside their residence, and the suspect used the family’s vehicle to carry out the robbery.

Investigators collected key evidence at the time, including DNA from the scene, but the case remained unsolved for years.

In 2024, the case was reopened by the Indiana State Police Cold Case Unit.

Through genetic genealogy testing and advances in forensic technology, investigators were able to narrow the suspect down to one of three brothers connected to the area at the time.

Authorities say two of the brothers have since died, and the third was ruled out through DNA testing.

Based on the evidence, investigators have determined the suspect to be one of the deceased individuals, bringing the case to a close.

Law enforcement says the resolution marks the result of years of persistence and provides long-awaited answers for the victims and the Ferdinand community.

More information about the case can be found on the ISP Jasper Post Facebook page.