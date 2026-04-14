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Jasper Arts 2026 “SOUP-Port The Arts” Community Fundraiser Returning This Sunday Mental Health & Substance Use Support Cited as Top Local Challenges in BFO 2026 Community Snapshot Survey Alive After 5! Returns to Downtown Jasper Square for 2026 Season Dubois County Celebrates Week of the Young Child, Highlights Early Learning Importance Local Schools Earn State Recognition for IREAD Success

Jane Jackson talks with Jordan Wehr, Executive Director of the Dubois County Humane Society, about this week’s Pet of The Week, Eddie!

For more information on Pet Adoptions, or to donate, visit: https://www.duboiscountyhumane.org/

On By Jane Jackson

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