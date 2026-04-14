Mentors for Youth of Dubois County has announced the 2026 Howl at the Moon fundraising event is set for Friday, September 18th at The Thyen-Clark Cultural Center. In addition, the group is also currently seeking sponsors to help make this event possible.

The evening will include heavy appetizers, drinks, dancing, a silent auction, and an exciting dueling pianos performance, with the new addition this year of a saxophone and drums.

This event will help fund vital programs that Mentors for Youth provides to children across Dubois County, continuing the organization’s mission to empower youth through meaningful one-on-one mentoring relationships. Mentors for Youth is committed to enriching the lives of children by fostering connections that inspire confidence, build social skills, and help youth reach their full potential.

Those wishing to attend the event can visit mentors4youth.com/howl-at-the-moon to receive an email notification when tickets go on sale in June.

For more information on becoming a Howl at the Moon sponsor, or other ways you can support Mentors for Youth with the Howl at the Moon event, contact Paige Mundy at paige@mentors4youth.com.