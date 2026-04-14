Jasper Arts is set to host their annual “SOUP-Port The Arts” Community Soup Bowl Fundraiser on Sunday, April 19th, 2026, in the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center’s Atrium.

From 12 to 2 PM attendees can grab some soup, bread, and a drink to enjoy and pick out a handmade ceramic bowl to take home, all for $25. There will also be a bake sale offering goods.

The featured restaurants serving food will include Oink Inc. Smokehouse, Carodella’s Catering, Snaps, Sultan’s Run, Emerald Greens, Cafe Pina, and Sander’s Catering.

All proceeds from the event will benefit traveling gallery exhibits in Jasper. For more information or to purchase tickets online, visit: jasperarts.org/soup.