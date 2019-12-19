Jasper Community Arts Looking for Local Submissions

Jasper Community Arts are looking for local submissions for public galleries.

Jasper Community Arts will be reviewing portfolios for solo and group shows for 2021 in the new Thyen-Clark Cultural Center. All mediums are welcome and there will be no fees to submit.

Professional and graduate-student artists only and all artwork must be presented in a professional manner.

Artists should send 10 images for a solo show, more for a group show, along with artist statement and CV. Digital images, information and Artist Submission Form should be sent by email or on a CD. Paid opportunities available for workshops in conjunction with the exhibit.

The deadline to submit is February 14th, 2020. Submission forms can be found on jasperindiana.gov. Artists can mail their materials to the Visual Arts Coordinator, Emily Peak, at visualarts@jasperindiana.gov or to the Jasper Arts Center at 951 College Ave in Jasper.