Huntingburg City Officials Sworn In

The City of Huntingburg had their 33rd Oath of Officer Ceremony at the Old Town Hall earlier this afternoon.

Mayor Denny Spinner is now serving his 3rd term as the Huntingburg mayor.

Thomas Dippel is serving Huntingburg as the Clerk-Treasurer for the 20th consecutive year.

Spinner honored Dippel for his service with a certificate and a special pin.

This year’s City Attorney is Phillip Schneider.

When looking at the Huntingburg City Council, the 2020 District One Councilman is Glen E. Kissling, the District Two Councilman is Jeffery L. Bounds, and the District Three Councilman is Stephen C. McPherron.

The 2020 District Four Councilman is Jose A. Dubon. Dubon is the first Latino to ever serve on the Huntingburg Common Council.

And finally, the Councilman-At-Large is Timothy W. Wehr.

Towards the end of the meeting, Mayor Spinner asked Huntingburg Volunteer Fire Department Chief Scott Patberg to come up and join him in honoring firefighter Bill Bland on 50 years of service.