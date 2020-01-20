Martin County Sheriff Deputies put two wanted felons behind bars

Two wanted felons are behind bars.

Martin County Sheriff Deputies noticed a parked vehicle with out-of-county plates early Thursday morning while patrolling in Loogootee.

The driver, identified as 36-year-old Vincent M. Demoss of Ellettsville, frequently traveled with 29-year-old Brittany L. Johnson of Loogootee. Both Demoss and Johnson had active warrants out of Morgan County for methamphetamine-related charges and identity deception.

Police contacted the residence they believed Demoss and Johnson were staying but received no response.

Police kept the house under surveillance until a vehicle left around 6:30 Thursday morning.

Officers later learned another adult and minor were also inside the residence.

Once the adult and minor were safely out of the residence, police were able to take Demoss and Johnson into custody without incident.

Both Demoss and Johnson were transported to the Morgan County Jail.