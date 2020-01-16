SERVUS Inc. Sells Denny’s Restaurant Division To Arizona Company

SERVUS Inc. has sold it’s Denny’s line of restaurants.

According to a spokesperson with SERVUS, their entire division of Denny’s restaurants have been sold to a Top Line Restaurants Inc. based out of Arizona. The reason for the selling of the restaurants is that the SERVUS brand wants to focus on real estate from here forward.

SERVUS formerly owned Denny’s in Jasper, Dale, French Lick, Habstaut, Oakland City, and Evansville.

Currently, SERVUS Inc. now only owns Wendy’s restaurants in the local area.