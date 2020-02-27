Cold Weather Causes Several Accidents on I-64 Near Ferdinand

I-64 was closed for several hours this morning.

Cold weather was the cause of several accidents on the road.

According to the Dubois County Sheriff’s Office, Westbound I-64 near Ferdinand at the 63-mile marker was completely shut down for about 2 and a half hours with a jack-knifed semi.

There were reported to have been multiple crashes in the area since the early morning hours.

As of 8:00 am this morning, I-64 is now open.