Cold Weather Causes Several Accidents on I-64 Near Ferdinand

I-64 was closed for several hours this morning.
Cold weather was the cause of several accidents on the road.
According to the Dubois County Sheriff’s Office, Westbound I-64 near Ferdinand at the 63-mile marker was completely shut down for about 2 and a half hours with a jack-knifed semi.
There were reported to have been multiple crashes in the area since the early morning hours.
As of 8:00 am this morning, I-64 is now open.
