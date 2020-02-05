Holland Events Committee Donates $5,000 to Holland Park

The Holland Events Committee, Inc. has donated $5,000 to Holland Park.

At the Holland Park Board Meeting on Tuesday, the Holland Event’s Committee donated $5,000 to the park to go towards a free community splash pad.

Holland Event’s Committee President Andrea Peters says that the splash pad will be something special for someone of every age.

Over the past six years, the Holland Park has been a focus of the Holland Events Committee because it hosts their largest event of the year. The committee helped bring new picnic tables, electrical upgrades, additional security lighting, and a mural on the large shelter house to the park in 2019.

The committee also donated to previous windmill projects and added a driveway. The committee also contracted a carving that the Holland Park Board requested for the large playground.

The committee says that their goal is to leave the park better than they found it every year.