Two Arrested in Spencer County on Drug Charges after Traffic Stop

A traffic stop in Spencer County led to two being arrested on drug charges.

41-year-old, Patricia Sandage of Grandview was arrested on Misdemeanor Counts of Operating a Vehicle while Intoxicated, Operating a Vehicle Endangerment, and Driving While Suspended. 44-year-old Forrest Sandage of Grandview was arrested on a Level 6 Felony count of Possession of Methamphetamine and misdemeanor counts of Possession of a lookalike drug and Possession of paraphernalia

On Friday night, Troopers from the Indiana State Police Jasper Post performed an enforcement detail targeting impaired and dangerous drivers in Spencer County.

During this enforcement detail, Indiana State Trooper Bowling conducted a traffic stop on Patricia Sandage due to a faulty headlight. Forrest Sandage was the passenger in the vehicle.

An Indiana State Police K9 unit alerted to narcotics being present inside the vehicle. A smoking device and a small amount of methamphetamine was found on Forrest. Patricia failed field sobriety tests and was then transported to the Perry County Hospital for further evaluation and testing. Patricia was found to be under the influence of Methamphetamine and Oxycodone.