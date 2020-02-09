Vincennes teen killed in two-vehicle crash

Indiana State Troopers are investigating a two-vehicle crash that left an 18-year-old man dead.

Troopers say 18-year-old Evan James Twitty of Vincennes was driving south of Vincennes eastbound on St. Thomas Road towards US 41 when he failed to yield the right of way, crashing into a tractor-trailer.

The trailer then went off the east side of the roadway and overturned.

The driver, identified as 49-year-old Paul Brandle of Hawesville, Kentucky, was rescued by firefighters and transported to Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes for non-life-threatening injuries,

We’re told that Twitty was wearing a seatbelt and pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.