Indiana’s COVID-19 Numbers In for March 27th; 981 Confirmed Cases with 24 Deaths

The Indiana State Department of Health has released the latest information about the state’s COVID-19 cases.

State health officials say there have been 24 deaths, 981 confirmed cases, and 6,936 individuals tested as of Thursday morning.

When looking at our local counties, Dubois, Orange, and Posey each have one case, Lawrence has 5 cases.

Gibson and Warrick each have 3 cases. And Vanderburgh county has 6 cases.

Daviess, Martin, Spencer, Perry, Crawford, and Pike County all have no confirmed cases.

To see a map of cases by county, visit in.gov/isdh.