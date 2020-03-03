Local corporation vice president announces retirement

A local corporation vice president has announced his retirement.

Springs Valley Bank and Trust’s Senior Executive Vice President and CFO, Darrel Blocker, is retiring at the end of the year after serving the company for 15 years.

Blocker is an IU graduate and has also served as the Treasurer and CFO of Springs Valley Bank and Trust.

The corporation is celebrating his retirement and accomplishments with an Open House on Wednesday, March 25th from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm at their Main Street Banking Center.