Memorial Hospital Adds More Visitations Restrictions

To keep our environment safe their our patients, visitor, and staff, Memorial Hospital is implementing NEW visitor restrictions beginning today (Monday, March 16th).

Entrances to our facilities will be limited.

Visitors will complete a brief health screening at entrances.

Each patient will be allowed one visitor over the age of 15. Visitors will be restricted to the patient’s room. Visiting hours are limited.

Any non-essential visitors (those visiting the cafeteria, gift shop, etc.) vendors, and contractors will not be permitted to enter the hospital.

No visitors are allowed with influenza-like symptoms. These include cough, sore throat, fever, chills, aches, runny or stuffy nose, and/or vomiting or diarrhea.

Visitors are encouraged to wash their hands frequently while in the hospital and wear protective face masks when instructed.

Exceptions to these restrictions may be made for cases involving critically ill patients and end-of-life situations.