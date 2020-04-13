Indiana’s COVID-19 numbers have been updated.
As of Monday morning, the Indiana State Department of Health is reporting: 350 deaths, 8,236 positive cases, and 44,539 individuals have been tested for the virus.
- Dubois- 13 cases
- Spencer- 3 cases
- Perry –3 Case
- Martin – 5 cases
- Daviess – 10 cases – 1 Death
- Orange – 18 cases – 3 Deaths
- Crawford- 12 cases
- Posey- 5 cases
- Lawrence- 71 cases – 7 Deaths
- Gibson- 4 cases
- Warrick- 38 cases – 2 Deaths
- Vanderburgh- 57 cases – 1 Death
To see a map of cases by county, head to in.gov/isdh.
Be the first to comment on "Indiana COVID-19 numbers updated; deaths rise by 7"