Indiana COVID-19 numbers updated; deaths rise by 7

Posted By: Ann Powell April 13, 2020

Indiana’s COVID-19 numbers have been updated.

As of Monday morning, the Indiana State Department of Health is reporting: 350 deaths, 8,236 positive cases, and 44,539 individuals have been tested for the virus.

  • Dubois- 13 cases
  • Spencer- 3 cases
  • Perry –3 Case
  • Martin – 5 cases
  • Daviess – 10 cases – 1 Death
  • Orange – 18 cases – 3 Deaths
  • Crawford- 12 cases
  • Posey- 5 cases
  • Lawrence- 71 cases – 7 Deaths
  • Gibson- 4 cases
  • Warrick- 38  cases – 2 Deaths
  • Vanderburgh- 57 cases – 1 Death

To see a map of cases by county, head to in.gov/isdh.

