Jasper-Dubois Public Library closed until further notice

The Jasper-Dubois County Public Library is closed until further notice.

Library officials made the decision in accordance with Governor Holcomb’s latest resolution to prevent the spread of the virus.

Drop boxes are also closed at this time.

The library system is fine free. Due dates on all items currently checked out have been extended to May 4th.

The library also has an expansive digital collection of materials that can be accessed at any time on their website.

All library cards that have expired in the past year have been renewed to allow immediate access to the digital collection.

Free WiFi can be accessed anytime in the areas outside of the libraries as well as the Jasper Libary Annex.

Residents are asked to follow the recommended social distancing guidelines while utilizing the WiFi.

For more information, contact Jasper-Dubois Public Library Director, Christine Golden, at cgolden@jdcpl.us,