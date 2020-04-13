Jasper teenager facing domestic battery charges

A Jasper teenager is facing felony charges after a domestic dispute.

Jasper Police responded to a residence on Baden Strasse early Monday morning.

We’re told that the suspect, identified as 19-year-old Alex Korthaus, allegedly put his sister in a headlock, was violent with other family members, and was highly intoxicated.

After failing to comply with the officer’s commands, Korthaus was physically restrained.

After receiving medical clearance at Memorial Hospital, Korthaus was booked into the Dubois County Security Center and charged with Domestic Battery, Resisting Law Enforcement, and Minor consumption of alcohol.