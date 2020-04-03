Martin County Sheriff’s Office Warns of COVID-19 Phone Scam

Martin County Sheriff’s Office is getting reports of more scams regarding COVID-19.

Martin County Sheriff’s Office says they have been made aware of phone calls circulating in the area requesting donations for local Volunteer Fire Departments for COVID-19 relief efforts.

These calls are NOT originating from local VFD agencies.

Martin County Sheriff’s Office reminds residents to continue to remain vigilant during these times to possible phone scams. They encourage residents to not give out any personal information over the phone including banking, debit and/or credit card info.

If you receive a possible scam call and wish to report it, you may call the Sheriff’s Office at 812-247-3726.