Memorial Hospital Alternative Screening Site Gets New Hours

The Memorial Hospital Alternative Screening Site will be adjusting hours beginning Friday, April 24th. Hours will be 9am-5pm: 7 days per week.

Patients with respiratory symptoms are encouraged to call 812-996-6330 or visit the Alternative Screening Site, located at 695 West Second Street (entrance on the west side of the building- follow the yellow signs). This site is for patients who do not require emergency department services, but who have symptoms of fever, cough, and respiratory congestion or shortness of breath.

In addition, Memorial Hospital Urgent Care (in Huntingburg) hours will remain 8am-8pm daily and the Emergency Department is always available.