Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center Updates COVID-19 Dashboard; 259 Tests Submitted at Health Care Facility

Posted By: Zach Reuber April 21, 2020

Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper has updated its COVID-19 dashboard.

As of Tuesday morning:

  • 259 tests have been submitted

  • 225 tests have come back negative

  • 12 test results are pending

  • 16 Dubois County tests have come back positive

Remember a patient’s address will determine what county reports the positive case, not the county where the test was administered*

For more information, visit mhhcc.org.

Be the first to comment on "Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center Updates COVID-19 Dashboard; 259 Tests Submitted at Health Care Facility"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*