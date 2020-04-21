Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center Updates COVID-19 Dashboard; 259 Tests Submitted at Health Care Facility

Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper has updated its COVID-19 dashboard.
As of Tuesday morning:
-
259 tests have been submitted
-
225 tests have come back negative
-
12 test results are pending
-
16 Dubois County tests have come back positive
Remember a patient’s address will determine what county reports the positive case, not the county where the test was administered*
For more information, visit mhhcc.org.
