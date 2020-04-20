Two way tie for lowest unemployment rate in state for March

Two counties have tied for the lowest unemployment rate in the state for March.

Dubois and Hamilton Counties took home the top spot with a 2.4% unemployment rate.

Numbers for the surrounding counties include: Martin and Daviess counties at 2.7%, Spencer County at 3.4%, Perry at 3.1%, Orange at 3.7%, Pike County at 3.5%, Crawford at 2.7%, and Warrick County at 2.8%.

The statewide unemployment rate for March was 3.2%.