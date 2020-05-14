Dubois County Health Department confirms 3 additional cases of COVID-19; county up to 69 positive cases

As of May 14, at 8 a.m., Dubois County Health Department confirms that three more positive cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been identified. This brings the total to 69 positive cases of COVID-19 in Dubois County residents.

We are working closely with Indiana State Department of Health and local officials to ensure that close contacts of the patients are identified and monitored. Everyone who may have an exposure risk to these positives cases are being notified about potential exposures so that appropriate infection control procedures can be followed. The positive cases are in isolation.

Total Positive Cases New Positives Recovered* Deaths 69 3 29 2

*A person out of isolation and reporting feeling well.

Social distancing, wearing a cloth face covering in public, and good hand hygiene remain the best weapons we have to slow the spread of this virus and flatten the curve of the COVID-19 pandemic. Remember that wearing a cloth face covering when in public is STRONGLY recommended to protect others. Your actions play an important role in protecting yourself, friends, and neighbors. #BackOnTrack #TogetherWeThrive #InThisTogether