Fire destroys barn near Ferdinand

A barn is a total loss after bursting into flames.

Firefighters responded to reports of a fire near Ferdinand on County Road 1100 South, just east of St. Henry on Friday afternoon.

We’re told that the barn was owned by the Jochems.

Ferdinand Volunteer Fire Department Chief, John Hoppenjans, says that one cow was in the barn at the time and perished in the fire.

A tractor and grinder were also in the barn at the time and are a total loss. The fire chief says these were worth $35,000.

Crews were on scene for about 25 minutes.

No injuries were reported.