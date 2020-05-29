ONE – Dubois County To Host Protest Against Racial Injustice

In light of recent events in Minneapolis, Minnesota, a local organization is coming together to bring light to a very difficult topic.

ONE – Dubois County is set to have a peaceful protest tomorrow at the Dubois County Courthouse to protest violence and injustice against people of color.

The Stand Up and Say Their Name event will take place from 10:00 am to noon.

This is event is said to be peaceful and family-friendly. If you plan to attend, ONE – Dubois County asks that you wear a mask and practice social distancing.