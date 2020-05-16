Purdue Extension Office releases guidance on county 4-H fairs

The Purdue Extension Office has released guidance about this year’s county 4-H fairs.

All fairs can occur after the Purdue University restrictions on face-to-face events end on June 30th.

Local 4-H fair boards, 4-H councils, and county extension educators may continue planning for events through the month of June in alignment with Indiana’s Back on Track plan and in consultation with local health officials.

To receive the latest 4-H county fair information, please follow the local county extension office social media pages.

Face-to-face meetings and events are still prohibited through June 30th.

During this time, extension 4-H educators and 4-H volunteers have offered virtual programming to protect the health and safety of youth and families.

County 4-H fairs can begin on July 4th, if local health officials can confirm the county has reached stage 5 of the Indiana Back on Track plan.

All fairs must abide by social distancing guidelines, screen employees and volunteers working on behalf of the Purdue Extension daily, disinfect high-traffic areas and offer hand sanitizer and cleaning stations to employees and guests.

For more information, visit purdue.edu.