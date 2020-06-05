Orange County Sheriff’s Department Warning Of Phone Scams

Orange County Sheriff’s Department is warning residents of phone scams where callers are posing as law enforcement.

The scams may say that you have fines or a warrant and you need to send in payment by purchasing prepaid cash cards and mailing them in. They may threaten you with arrest or legal action if you don’t respond quickly. This is a scam and not how the legal system works. do not purchase and send in these prepaid cards.

If you have received one of these calls and you are concerned, please contact your local Police Department or the Sheriff’s Department and they can advise you on the situation.