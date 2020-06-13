Perry Spencer Communications to resume in-person services Monday

Perry Spencer Communications is reopening its office doors next week.
The St. Meinrad, Ferdinand, and Huntingburg offices will reopen to walk-in customers on Monday, June 15th.
Due to ongoing remodel, the Tell City Lobby will remain closed until further notice.
But there will be a few changes due to COVID-19 concerns.
-Lobby visits are limited to 2 customers at a time
-no drop-off personal equipment (routers, laptops etc.) for initial set-up, troubleshooting, and/or repair
-disconnected service equipment (STBs, DVR’s, etc.) may be dropped off in recycling bins located on office lobbies
-although not required, customers are encouraged to wear masks when entering the PSC offices
-PSC will continue inviting customers to use PSC’s SmartHub, office drop boxes, etc. as alternatives to office visits.
For more information, visit newweb.psci.net.
