Purdue Extension Office of Dubois County releases information about virtual 4-H fair

The Purdue Extension Office of Dubois County is releasing more information about this year’s 4-H Fair.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, the 2020 Dubois County 4-H Fair is going to be held virtually from July 13th to the 17th.

This year’s fair will feature both project and animal showcases and special events.

An awards program is scheduled for Friday, July 17th.

In addition, this year’s fishing contest includes categories for those 12 and under, 13-18-year-olds, and adults. You can submit your fish photos from now until July 14th to lisawilson1@purdue.edu.

4-H members and families can show their artistic talents in the virtual “Chalk your walk” event. To participate, create fair or 4-H themed chalk–art and submit photos of your artwork to lisawilson1@purdue.edu.

The fair is will also bring a classic tale to life with a live-action tortoise and Hare race. This event will be held online during the virtual 4-H fair.

Fair officials have also created a fruity fair event…if you’re up for the challenge. Families have from now until July 14th to enter in the Watermelon Explosion Challenge.

To enter: purchase a watermelon and rubber bands. Video your family adding one rubber band at a time and counting aloud. The winners of the least and most amount of rubber bands it takes to explode the watermelon will be recognized. Participants must wear eye protection in the video. All videos must be submitted to lisawilson1@purdue.edu.

There’s even a way for you to still enjoy your favorite food favorites!

If you want your restaurant “Fair Food Special” to be included during the virtual fair, send your special to lisawilson1@purdue.edu.

You can also follow a virtual recipe trail from July 13th-17th.

A new recipe will be posted on a daily basis on the Purdue Extension Dubois County Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.

More details about these events will be released in the coming weeks.

For the latest information on the 2020 Virtual Dubois County 4-H Fair, visit the Purdue Extension Dubois County Facebook page.

If you have any questions, call the extension office at (812)-482-1782.