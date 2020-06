The Tri-County YMCA in Ferdinand is breaking ground for a major expansion next week.

The facility is expanding by 11,000 square feet to better serve its members and program participants.

The Tri-County YMCA serves all residents in Dubois, Spencer, and Perry counties.

The groundbreaking and the facility’s annual meeting takes place on Monday, June 26th at 6 pm at the YMCA at 131 East 16th Street in Ferdinand.