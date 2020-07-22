Governor Holcomb issues statewide mask mandate

Hoosiers will be required to mask up starting Monday, July 27th.

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb announced a statewide mask mandate on Wednesday afternoon.

“As we continue to monitor the data, we’ve seen a concerning change in some of our key health indicators,” Governor Holcomb says, “Hoosiers have worked hard to help re-open our state, and we want to remain open. By masking up, we can and will save lives and slow the spread of COVID-19.”

A mask or other face-covering can be factory-made, hand-sewn, or improvised from household items such as scarfs, bandanas and t-shirts. The mouth and nose must be covered.

This mandate requires face coverings for anyone 8 years old or older in the following places:

-Public indoor spaces and commercial entities

-While using public transportation or other vehicles services such as a taxi or rideshare

-Outdoor public spaces when public distancing cannot be maintained

Face coverings will also be required in schools for third grade and above, staff, faculty, volunteers, and anyone else in the schools. Masks are also required for co-curricular and extra-curricular activities with exceptions for strenuous physical activity.

Exceptions to this mandate will be made for medical purposes, disabilities, exercising, and when eating and drinking.

Not following this mandate will be considered a Class B Misdemeanor.

Local governments may impose more restrictive guidelines.