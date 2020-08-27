Dubois County Early Voting Times Set for 2020

Early voting times have been set for those who would like to cast their vote ahead of the November 3rd general election.

Voting whether it be in person or by absentee will run from October 6th to November 2nd.

Several voting locations will be open on different days. Early voting will be open on weekdays on the main floor of the Dubois County Courthouse Annex on Jasper downtown square.

The annex will be open from 8 am till 4 pm Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays; on Wednesdays, votes may be cast from 8 am till 6 pm.

In addition, the annex voting site will be open from 8 am till 3 pm, Saturday, October 24th, and Saturday, October 31st, and from 8 am till noon Monday, November 2nd.

The 35th Street Fire Station in Jasper will be open for voting between 10 am and 6 pm Monday, October 26th, through Friday, October 30th, and from 8 am till 3 pm, Saturday, October 24th and Saturday, October 31st.

The Ferdinand Library’s early voting hours will be from 8 am till 3 pm, Saturday, October 24th, and Saturday, October 31st.

The Huntingburg Event Centers early voting hours will be Thursday, October 29th and Friday, October 30th from 10 am to 6 pm and Saturday, October 31st from 8 am to 3 pm.

The Dubois Library’s early voting times will be Saturday, October 31st from 8 am to 3 pm.

Other voting sites will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in various communities on a select day. These sites include the St. Henry Fire Station on Monday, October 26th; the Haysville Fire Station on Tuesday, October 27th; the Schnellville Fire Station on Wednesday, October 28th; the Dubois Library on Thursday, October 29th; and the Birdseye Fire Station on Friday, October 30th. Again, Each of those locations will be open from 10 am till 6 pm.

Any registered voter in Dubois County may vote at any early voting location in the county. Voters will need a photo ID to cast a ballot.