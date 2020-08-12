Holcomb asking Indiana Board of Education to push back school enrollment count

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb is taking steps to help alleviate schools’ fears and concerns about funding.

Governor Holcomb is asking the State’s Board of Education to delay the fall student enrollment count through at least December because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The counting date is currently scheduled for Friday, September 18th.

This typically requires schools to designate students who receive at least 50% of their instructions virtually.

After this, the schools receive 85% of the foundation formula dollars for these virtual students.

However, school officials electing to begin the school year with only virtual instruction are worried about receiving only 85% of funding for all students once this count date occurs.

The Governor’s Office, with House and Senate Leaders, will work with the State Board of Education and the Department of Education throughout the next few days to form a resolution for department members to consider.