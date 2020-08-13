Jasper Police K9 receives new protective vest

A local police dog is sporting a new vest when on the job.

Jasper Police Department K9, Mack, recently received a grant and a protective vest through Vested Interest in K9s.

The non-profit’s mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs in law enforcement and related agencies throughout the US.

Mack was also awarded a “Healthcare for K9 Heroes” grant through the organization.

Since 2016, the charity has donated over $125,000 towards medical reimbursement programs for K9 units.

This grant is awarded to departments around the country struggling to raise funds to support their K9 unit, who have less than three K9s, and who have previously received a vest through Vested Interest in K9s.