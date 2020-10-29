Dubois County 4-H Council receives $2,500 International Paper Foundation grant

The Dubois County 4-H Council has been awarded a $2,500 grant to support SPARK Clubs and special learning all year long.

The International Paper’s St. Anthony Sheet Plant and the International Paper Foundation presented the grant to the council on Thursday afternoon.

“Dubois County 4-H youth will benefit from these funds in numerous ways whether in their classroom, as a 4-H member, in a club meeting, or at home. SPARK Clubs allow youth to experience specific topics from babysitting, STEAM, cooking, home finance, leadership, and more. We are excited to continue to provide a great program for over 850 youth in our county,” Purdue Extension Educator, 4-H Youth Development, Lisa Wilson, says.

The International Paper Foundation is one of the ways International Paper strives to reach its vision to be the most successful, sustainable, and responsible companies in the world.

Started in 1952, the foundation annually provides millions in grants to 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations to address critical needs in the communities where its employees live and work. Funding priority is gen to programs related to its signature causes: education, hunger, health & wellness, disaster relief, and initiatives that improve the planet. For more information, visit ipgiving.com.

“At International Paper, we believe our company cannot succeed if our communities do not succeed,” Plant General Manager, Daryl Worm, says. “We are proud to support Dubois County 4-H Council as they strive to make an impact on education in Dubois County.”