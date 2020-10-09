Dubois County Health Department confirms 1 new COVID-19 related death

The Dubois County Health Department is reporting 1 additional COVID-19 related death.

“My heart is with the family who is grieving,” says Dubois County Health Officer, Dr. Ted Waflart. “This loss is deeply felt by our entire community. Now more than ever, each of us must do our part to prevent the spread of this virus, especially to our most vulnerable.”

As of Friday afternoon, there are 1,125 positive cases and 21 deaths.