Two arrested after traffic stop in French Lick

Two men are facing drug charges after a traffic stop in French Lick.
25-year-old Conner DeHart was pulled over after crossing the centerline of State Road 145 near Airport Road, almost crashing into a state trooper head-on.
After police determined that DeHart was driving impaired, he was taken into custody.
Police searched the vehicle and report finding 30 needles, several items of paraphernalia, heroin, and counterfeit $100.00 bills.
DeHart was booked into the Orange County Jail and charged with OWI controlled substance, possession of a narcotic drug (heroin), possession of paraphernalia, and possession of a syringe.
The passenger, 42-year-old Curt Brinkman, was also arrested and booked into the Orange County Jail for possession of a narcotic drug (heroin), and for possession of a syringe and paraphernalia.
The counterfeit money will be submitted to and reviewed by the prosecutor.
All suspects are innocent until proven guilty.
