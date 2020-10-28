Two arrested after traffic stop in French Lick

Two men are facing drug charges after a traffic stop in French Lick.

25-year-old Conner DeHart was pulled over after crossing the centerline of State Road 145 near Airport Road, almost crashing into a state trooper head-on.

After police determined that DeHart was driving impaired, he was taken into custody.

Police searched the vehicle and report finding 30 needles, several items of paraphernalia, heroin, and counterfeit $100.00 bills.

DeHart was booked into the Orange County Jail and charged with OWI controlled substance, possession of a narcotic drug (heroin), possession of paraphernalia, and possession of a syringe.

The passenger, 42-year-old Curt Brinkman, was also arrested and booked into the Orange County Jail for possession of a narcotic drug (heroin), and for possession of a syringe and paraphernalia.

The counterfeit money will be submitted to and reviewed by the prosecutor.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty.