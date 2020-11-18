Ferdinand Town Council holds monthly meeting; welcomes new officer to police department

The Ferdinand Police Department is welcoming a new police officer to the force.

The Ferdinand Town Council approved the hiring of Reserve Officer, Joshua Clouse, during their monthly meeting on Tuesday night.

Clouse is taking over the position of former officer, Ted Bieker. Bieker is retiring after serving in the department for over 30 years. Town Council President, Ken Sicard, and council members took time to congratulate Bieker on his retirement.

Officer Clouse will begin working the nightshift on Friday, December 4th.

Next on the agenda was the Fire Department. The Town Council approved the department’s two newest hires, Max Witte and Chase Schwenk, pending a drug screening. They are expected to begin working as firefighters next month.

Ferdinand Electric Department Superintendent, Steve Becher, was next in line to give town council members an update.

Becher says a squirrel caused a power outage earlier this month at Masterbrand Cabinets and on the northside of town.

Crews were able to restore power within minutes. But after this, Becher says one of Masterbrand’s transformers stopped working and caused the company to have no power for nearly seven hours.

Crews were eventually able to fix the issue and restore the power.

The next update was from the Street Department. Ferdinand Property and Street Department Superintendent, Tom Lueken. He says the leaf collection is going quite well, but the recent rainfall and strong winds have caused a few delays.

Lueken says residents have been calling the department’s office, asking when their leaves will be picked up. Lueken says they should have a schedule for picking up leaves by early next week.

After this, Sicard gave an update on the town’s response to COVID-19.

As of now, Sicard says the current restrictions put in place by the Dubois County Health Department and the Indiana State Department of Health will stay in effect until further notice.

Sicard also says that department supervisors no longer need to attend town council meetings for the time being. Instead, Sicard says they will participate in the meetings via Zoom.

The Town Council President also talked about the Senior Citizens Center Complex. Due to COVID-19, meetings are not allowed to be held at the complex at this time, and the complex cannot be rented out.

The Community Crossings Grant was next on the agenda. Town Council members say the town has applied for the next round of grants and is currently waiting to hear back from the state.

The next town council meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, December 15th, at 7:30 pm in the Ferdinand Community Center.