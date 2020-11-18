National Weather Services issues Fire Weather Watch for several southern Indiana counties

Several Southern Indiana counties are on alert for strong winds and an elevated fire risk.

Orange, Washington, Dubois, Crawford, Perry, and Spencer counties are under a Fire Weather Watch from 11 am to 7 pm on Thursday.

The National Weather Service says that the combination of strong southwest winds and low humidity could cause any fire that starts to grow out of control.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings.